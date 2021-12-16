Petition claims Salthill cycleway will impact beach access for people with disabilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online petition has been launched over the impact the Salthill cycleway will have on people with disabilities who want to use Ladies beach.

It follows confirmation this week that the trial cycleway will be introduced in March and will remain in place for the summer months.

It’s likely to involve one-way traffic in Salthill and the removal of several hundred parking spaces – though alternative facilities will be provided.

However, the online petition claims the plans will mean the removal of disabled parking bays that are located directly beside Ladies Beach, where there are disabled friendly facilities.

Shauna Finnegan is the mother of a child with Cerebal Palsy and the creator of the petition, which can be viewed at Change.org.

Shauna also says people with disabilities or mobility issues currently can use special runways to access Ladies beach – but many will now be forced to go elsewhere.

https://www.change.org/p/galway-city-council-and-county-council-against-the-idea-of-a-trial-cycleway-in-salthill-galway