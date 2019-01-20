Current track
Petition calling for greater safety measures along River Corrib in City gathers almost 10k signatures in less than 24 hours

20 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A petition calling for greater safety measures along the River Corrib in the city has gathered almost 10 thousand signatures in less than 24 hours.

The petition calls on the City Council to develop a range of measures including safety ladders, CCTV along the water, sensors and rope along the waters edge.

The petition says most cities around the world have some of these measures in place but Galway does not, making it extremely difficult or impossible to get out of the water.

The petition can be signed here.

