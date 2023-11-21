Petition against telecommunications mast in Kinvara gathers over 700 signatures

A petition against a telecommunications mast in the seaside village of Kinvara has gathered over 700 signatures.

The mast would be 24m tall and would be located at a site around 200m south of the village.

Despite numerous objections to the plans, Vantage Towers Ltd gained planning approval early last month.

A common argument is that this unsightly tower will have a serious impact on the scenic image of Kinvara as a quaint seaside village on the edge of Galway Bay.

It’s claimed it’ll be extremely prominent in the local skyline, and will be clearly visible from Dunguaire Castle.

Other objections raised issues around public health and the local environment – and some argued the mast isn’t needed in the first place and could easily be located further south.

But the developer made the case for improved connectivity, and said existing masts in the local area aren’t suitable.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by local residents, with a decision due in March.