Petition against planned telecommunications mast in Kinvara gains rapid traction

A petition against a planned telecommunications mast in Kinvara is gaining traction with almost 500 signatures in two days.

Locals claim it would be highly intrusive and would effectively “destroy” the seaside village’s scenic image.

The mast would be 24m tall and would be located at a site around 200m south of the village.

Despite numerous objections to the plans, Vantage Towers Ltd gained planning approval early last month.

A common argument is that this unslightly tower will have a serious impact on the scenic image of Kinvara as a quaint seaside village on the edge of Galway Bay.

It’s claimed it’ll be extremely prominent in the local skyline, and will be clearly visible from Dunguaire Castle.

Other objections raised issues around public health and the local environment – and some argued the mast isn’t needed in the first place and could easily be located further south.

But the developer made the case for improved connectivity, and said existing masts in the local area aren’t suitable.

It remains to be seen if residents will lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, but a petition set up on Change.org two days ago has gathered almost 500 signatures.