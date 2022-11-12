Petition against Galway County Council Draft Bye-Laws close to 5,000 signatures

A petition against proposed Galway County Council Draft Beach Bye-Laws has now reached nearly 5,000 in the space of six days.

Among the measures introduced are a ban on dogs at certain times, bans on inflatables, and limitations on the use of gear like kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards near swimmers.

People now have an extra two weeks to voice their opinions, with the public consultation now closing on Friday 25th November at 4pm.

The full draft bye-laws can be viewed at Galway.ie.

Patrick Dunne opened the petition on Sunday last.

He spoke to John Mulligan…