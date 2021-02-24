Peter Mulryan to feature on TG4 documentary tonight

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway man Peter Mulryan is to feature on a television documentary tonight where he will recount his time at the Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

He was born in the Regional Hospital, Galway in 1944 and six days later was sent to the Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

When he was due to marry, he became curious about his birth mother and embarked on a journey from the Home in Tuam to the Magdalene laundries in Galway where he found his mother.

He managed to form a relationship with her prior to her death.

However it wasn’t until he met local historian Catherine Corless in Tuam that he discovered that he may have a sister who was born in the Home in Tuam.

The documentary was first broadcast in 2018.

Pater Mulryan tells his story on Finné on TG4 at 9:30pm.