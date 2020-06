Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Fine Gael Councillor Peter Keaveney has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District.

The group of six Ballinasloe area councillors met for their AGM at County Hall this week.

Councillor Peter Keaveney was proposed for the role by Independent Cllr Declan Geraghty.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Councillor Dermot Connolly was elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

