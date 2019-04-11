Peter Casey to formally register candidacy for European elections for Midlands Northwest constituency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Peter Casey will officially register his candidacy this afternoon for his bid to win a seat in the European parliament for the Midlands Northwest.

The independent candidate says he will be “the voice for rural Ireland” at the heart of the EU.

Peter Casey, who polled second to incumbent Michael D Higgins in the recent Irish presidential elections will register his candidacy in Castlebar this afternoon.

He says if elected he would work to bring jobs and investment to rural Ireland.