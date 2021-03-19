Pesticide limit exceeded in drinking water in Ballinasloe and Connemara

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report shows that the pesticide limit was exceeded in nine instances in drinking water in Ballinasloe and Connemara between 2019 and 2020.

According to Irish Water, excesses of the pesticides MCPA, glyphosate and 2,4-D were detected in Ballinasloe and at Tully-Tullycross in Connemara over the two-year period.

The exceedances were detected as part of Irish Water’s public water supply monitoring programme.

MCPA is an active substance present in many commonly used herbicide products used to control the growth of thistles, docks and rushes and remains the most commonly detected pesticide in Ireland.

The Ballinasloe water supply draws raw water from the River Suck and the Tully-Tullycross drinking water supply is sourced from the River Tully, both of which are vulnerable to runoff from land.

Irish Water is asking users of any herbicide or pesticide products in these catchments to consider the potential impact of pesticide contamination and the importance of the water supplies to the local homes and businesses in the community.

Recent drinking water monitoring results for Ireland show that a number of active substances contained in herbicide products used in agriculture, amenity and gardens are being regularly detected.

Further information about the use of pesticides is available on the Irish Water YouTube channel and on the Teagasc website.