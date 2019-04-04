Pesticide exceedances recorded in Ballinasloe and Tully-Tullycross public water supplies

Galway Bay fm newsroom– Pesticide exceedances have been detected in the Ballinasloe and Tully-Tullycross public water supplies.

Irish Water has issued an advisory stating that while there is no threat to public health, it is imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when spraying their lands.



The exceedances recorded in 2018 follow on from previous exceedances noted in 2017 in Ballinasloe and Tully-Tullycross public water supplies as well as low level detections in many other supplies.

Two different supplies in Co Galway have seen the herbicide MCPA detected over the past two years, albeit mostly at very low levels.

MCPA, which is commonly used to kill rushes on wet land, is the main offender.

Careless storage, handling or improper application means it can easily end up in drinking water leading to breaches of the drinking water regulations.

The regulations are so stringent that a single drop of pesticide is enough to breach the drinking water limit in a small stream for up to 30 kilometres.

Farmers are being advised to choose the right pesticide, not to spray in strong wind and to be mindful of nearby water courses.