Person taken to UHG following Turloughmore crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A person has been taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries following a road crash in Turloughmore.

The two car collision happened at around 1am this morning near Fallons Pub in the village.

Emergency services – including units of the Fire Brigade – attended the scene, which remains closed this morning to facilitate a technical examination.

Diversions are in place and Gardai say the road will remain closed until around 11 this morning.

One person has been taken to UHG and it’s understood their condition is being described as serious.