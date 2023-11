Person taken to UHG following road crash in Oranmore

A person has been taken to UHG following a road crash in Oranmore.

The three vehicle incident happened at the Oranbeg Roundabout, near the Community Centre, at around 8.30am.

Emergency services remain at the scene, and the road remains open.

Gardaí said one person was injured and taken to UHG as a precaution.