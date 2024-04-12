Galway Bay FM

12 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Person brought to UHG following RNLI rescue on Inishbofin

Share story:
Person brought to UHG following RNLI rescue on Inishbofin

An individual has been brought to UHG following a rescue by Clifden RNLI on Inishbofin.

The volunteer lifeboat crew were tasked yesterday afternoon to provide a medical evacuation for a casualty on the island.

Clifden’s Shannon class all weather lifeboat, St Christopher was launched, while the Coast Guard’s Sligo based helicopter Rescue 118 was also dispatched.

The person had been injured from a fall, and was immediately transported to Cleggan pier to an awaiting ambulance for further treatment in hospital.

Share story:

Disability Federation of Ireland holds Galway event on self-advocacy

The Disability Federation of Ireland western region members have held a learning event on advocacy. It’s part of the preparation for developing a se...

International Experts say hydrocurtain on Eglinton Canal could be blueprint for European projects

A delegation from the Confederation of Sweedish Enterprise visited Galway today to assess the city’s ‘Hydrocurtain’ water rubbish collec...

All systems go for Aran Islands half-marathon on Inis Mór

The Aran Islands half-marathon takes place on Inis Mór this weekend. The Aer Arann sponsored event takes place from tomorrow until Sunday. The funds rais...

Wild Atlantic Way estimated to be worth three billion euro a year

The Wild Atlantic Way is ten years old and is estimated to be worth three billion euro a year. It runs all the way down the west coast from Donegal to Cor...