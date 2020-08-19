Permission upheld for Tuam Solar Power development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission for a solar power farm at Cloonascragh in Tuam has been upheld by An Bord Pleanála following an appeal against the development.

The project led by WED Renewables Ltd comprises an electrical substation compound, control building, up to 9 inverter units and underground cable ducts.

The development would consist of the construction and operation of solar PV panels mounted on metal frames on a site extending to approximately 43 hectares with the planning application accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

The project was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by three parties with a number of concerns including solar waste.

However planners have rejected the appeal and upheld the original planning permission.

The applicant has been granted a 10 year permission for the development subject to 13 conditions.

These include an archaeological appraisal of the site and an agreement that CCTV cameras on site will not be directed towards adjoining properties or the road.