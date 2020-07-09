Permission sought for revisions to modular theatre plan at Merlin Park Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Permission has been sought for revisions to a planned modular theatre building at Merlin Park Hospital.

The HSE previously secured planning approval for the 613 metre squared theatre last August after a number of setbacks in the process lead to significant delays.

At that point, it had been three years since a leak in the roof caused the theatre closure

The revised application seeks to build a 620 metre squared modular structure with a larger link corridor and roof top space.

City planners are due to make a decision at the end of next month