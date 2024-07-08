8 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Permission refused for plans to demolish derelict pub in Caltra and replace with housing

Share story:
Permission refused for plans to demolish derelict pub in Caltra and replace with housing

County planners have refused permission for plans to knock a derelict pub and shop in Caltra and replace them with housing.

Padraig & Margaret Killilea had sought to knock the two story building on the R358, and replace it with 3 terraced homes.

The plans were refused, largely due to concerns planners had about wastewater treatment and effluent disposal.

They also found that a negative impact on nearby European Sites couldn’t be excluded due to lack of connection to a public sewer network.

Share story:

East Galway native appointed advisory manager for Roscommon/Longford

A former Teagasc advisor for the Connemara area has been appointed as Regional Advisory Manager for the Roscommon and Longford regions. Gabriel Trayers ha...

Connemara representatives to visit Scotland regarding bog restoration

Representatives from Connemara are to travel to Scotland soon to get a first hand experience of how bogs are being restored in the Highlands. This visit i...

Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project

Galway City Councillor, Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare, has confirmed that a tender for the appointment of an Architect Led Multidisciplinary design team f...

Ciaran Cannon urges Taoiseach to act "swiftly and decisively" on reform of RSA

Galway East TD Ciaran is urging Taoiseach Simon Harris to act “swiftly and decisively” on the reform of the Road Safety Authority. Speaking in...