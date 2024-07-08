Permission refused for plans to demolish derelict pub in Caltra and replace with housing

County planners have refused permission for plans to knock a derelict pub and shop in Caltra and replace them with housing.

Padraig & Margaret Killilea had sought to knock the two story building on the R358, and replace it with 3 terraced homes.

The plans were refused, largely due to concerns planners had about wastewater treatment and effluent disposal.

They also found that a negative impact on nearby European Sites couldn’t be excluded due to lack of connection to a public sewer network.