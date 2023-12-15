Galway Bay FM

15 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Permission refused for new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club

Share story:
Permission refused for new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club

City planners have refused permission for a new “air dome” at Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill.

The plans called for the replacement of an existing air-dome at Threadneedle Road.

It would have covered six tennis courts with a maximum height of 10.6 metres, and would have been erected for year-round use.

But the plans have now been rejected, with planners deeming it would be substantially visually obstrusive and out of character with the area.

Share story:

Garda appeal after shots fired at home in Ballinasloe

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired in Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning. At around 3am, a number of shots were fired ...

Plans for telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road refused due to conflict with planned city bypass

Plans for a telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road have been refused by An Bord Pleanala. The new mast would replace an existing pole that must be remove...

Search for missing Clifden man stood down as body found in Moycullen

The search for a missing Clifden man has been stood down as the body of a man was found in Moycullen 38 year old John Hand had been missing since Wednesda...

Galway's universities get 2 million euro for world-class research equipment

Galway’s universities are get just over 2 million euro for world-class research equipment It’s part of a 15 million euro allocation for the Hi...