Permission refused for discount foodstore and residential units in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been refused for another bid to build a discount foodstore in Athenry.

The application is led by Ghost Zapper Limited with the development also providing for 59 residential units.

It would also have involved works to provide for pedestrian access via the existing Athenry House Gate at the corner of Clarke Street and Cross Street.

In refusing the proposal, planners cited various concerns.

One states the planning authority is not satisfied based on submissions received that the proposed demolition of the existing structure attendant to Athenry House and former stables and cart-shed would satisfy the criteria for ‘exceptional circumstances’ to justify the demolition.

Concerns were also raised about the block typologies of the proposed supermarket unit towards the northern end of the scheme, as well as proposed apartment blocks 11 and 12 towards the southern end of the sscheme.

It was also stated that the planning authority is not satisfied based on submissions received that the proposed development would not pose a serious road safety issue for the adjacent committed commercial development.

This is due to the proposed sharp bend in the unnamed road to be extended on the western side of the site.