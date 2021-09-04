Permission granted to change part of well known Salthill waterfront building

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Permission has been granted to change the use of part of a derelict holiday apartment building in Salthill into a restaurant and bakery.

The project is led by Noel McGranaghan and involves part of the Waterfront Aparthotel at Salthill Road Upper.

The plans will involve the transformation of a derelict bar, lounge and restaurant area, as well as holiday apartment reception area.

It’ll also include minor alterations to the front of the building, as well as external seating including enclosure and retractable awning.

City planners have given the green light to the proposal, subject to 7 conditions.