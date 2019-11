Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for sheltered housing in Dunmore.

The development is led by Homes for Dunmore and will be located at Barrack Street.

It consists of six single storey semi-detached dwellings in three blocks of two.

County planners have attached eight conditions.

One states the proposed six units are to remain within the ownership of Homes for Dunmore and are not to be sold off as individual units.