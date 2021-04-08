Permission granted for pitch side spectator viewing stand at Oranmore community centre

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for spectator viewing stand at the pitch beside Oranmore community centre.

The project is led by Oranmore Park Committee and will provide a 272 seated pitch-side viewing stand on the southern side of the site.

It also involves a revision to the existing entrance gate and boundary wall onto the R338 Dublin Road.

County planners have attached 11 conditions.

One states details of the new south-eastern boundary wall are to be agreed in writing with the planning authority prior to commencement.

The access gate is also to be set back while sight distance triangles are also to be maintained.