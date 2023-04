Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a new school building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen.

The two storey school will have 16 classrooms, and will be located behind the existing school, with a new entrance.

A new school has been sought for many years, with Scoil Mhuire included in a new five-year school building programme in 2015.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Local Senator Sean Kyne says progress has been slow but this is a hugely important day.