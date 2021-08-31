Permission granted for new medical devices facility in Parkmore

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for a medical devices facility at the IDA Business & Technology Park at Parkmore East.

The plans led by Brivant Ltd would see the construction of a two storey building with a gross floor space of 13,650 square metres.

The proposed medical devices manufacturing, research and development facility would be located on a site of almost 6.5 ha.

It will consist of a two storey building, with 10,610 sq.m of manufacturing floorspace, 2,445 sq.m of associated office space, as well as a range of ancillary facilities and single storey utility buildings.

The development will also consist of an access road, including a roundabout, providing access from Parkmore Road – as well as a marshalling yard, car and bicycle parking, waste storage and landscaping.

County planners have approved the plans subject to 23 conditions.