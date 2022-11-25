Permission granted for inflatable Aqua Park in Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Permission has been granted for an inflatable Aqua Park in Portumna.

The project is led by Wayne Slattery of West Lake Aqua Park.

The planned Aqua Park on Lough Derg would run seasonally, from May 1st to September 30th.

It would consist of an inflatable obstacle course, floating access pontoon, and check-in and changing facilities at the existing car park.

A number of submissions had been made by local residents against the development.

Issues raised included the impact on local swimmers, as well as on water quality, local wildlife and the scenic views of the lake.

It was also argued by some that the development would result in overcrowding and potentially encourage anti-social behavior.

County planners have now granted permission for the project with 7 conditions attached.