Permission granted for housing development at Ballybane Road opposite ATU Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Permission has been granted for an apartment development at Ballybane Road opposite Atlantic Technological University Galway, formally GMIT.

The project is led by Castlecarra Developments Ltd.

The project will see the demolition of an existing single story building and outbuilding known as Chaplaincy House, at the corner of Ballybane Road and An Glasán.

It’ll allow for the construction of six residential units consisting of three one-bedroom ground floor apartments and three two-bed apartments on the first floor.

There’ll also be a bin and bike store, parking spaces for 8 vehicles, as well as site boundary upgrades.

Galway City Council has granted permission with 23 conditions attached.