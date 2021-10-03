Permission granted for expansion of operating theatres at Bon Secours Hospital

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Permission has been granted for the expansion of the operating theatre department at the Bon Secours Hospital at Renmore in the city.

The plan involves the construction of a 182 square metre single storey extension to the existing department.

It also includes a 60 square metre extension of the existing theatre plant room on the first floor and associated works.

The plans have been approved subject to 9 conditions, including that works only take place between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 1pm on Saturday.