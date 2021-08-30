Permission granted for expansion of Aldi store at Galway Retail Park

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for an expansion of the Aldi store at Galway Retail Park on the Headford Road.

The plan involves a 73 square metre single storey extension to the south-east of the existing building.

The expansion will include alterations to the facade of the building, revised internal layout, a new trolley bay, a pedestrian crossing, and associated amendments to the car parking layout.

City planners have now approved a planning application with 11 conditions attached.

One states that prior to any works, the developer must submit a detailed construction programme that includes traffic management measures for the duration of the works.

Construction activity is also to be limited to the hours of 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturday.