Permission granted for controversial communications mast in Monivea

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Permission has been granted for a controversial communications mast in Monivea.

The 27M mast, which would be based on the grounds of Monivea rugby club, sparked considerable debate in the local community last year.

From the start, there has been significant local opposition to the plans, including a public meeting held in Monivea last summer.

An enormous amount of submissions were also lodged by local residents on the application for planning permission.

The majority were negative – though some locals did voice their support for the project, which Monivea rugby club says will ensure the availability of high-speed broadband in the local area.

It hasn’t been a smooth process, with several delays for various reasons – including the need for the planned tower having to be re-designed to reduce its height.

But now, county planners have cleared the way for its construction with a grant of permission, with 11 conditions attached.