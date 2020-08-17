Permission for major mixed use development in Knocknacarra appealed

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An appeal has been lodged over Galway City planner’s decision to give the go-ahead for a substantial mixed use development at a brownfield site in Knocknacarra.

Permission had been granted for the construction of a restaurant/bar, 2 retail units and 6 apartments at the site at the junction of the Clybaun road and the Western Distributor Road.

The plans are being led by Highcross Developments Limited, and call for the demolition of an existing 2 storey detached dwelling and the construction of a mixed use building over a basement to the height of four storeys.

The development would feature a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and 72 surface carparking spaces at a site opposite the Clybaun Hotel.

However, the Hawthorn Place Residents Association have lodged an appeal against the development across several grounds.

These include that the site is currently zoned for residential use and the development’s non residential activities are not in keeping with the Galway City Development plan.

Other issues highlighted in the appeal include over commercialization of the area, noise concerns, parking and the design of the building itself.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision in November: