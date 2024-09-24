Galway Bay FM

24 September 2024

Permission for farm house near Gurtymadden despite objection from Transport Infrastructure Ireland

An Bord Pleanala has approved a new farm house near Gurtymadden – despite protests from Transport Infrastrcture Ireland.

The planned home on a family farm off the N65 at Carrowshanbally was first approved by county planners in January.

But TII lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, arguing it clashed with official policy on national roads, and would have a negative impact on the N65.

The boards own inspector recommended refusal – but this recommendation was not accepted by the board, who ultimately decided to grant permission.

They held a clear and functional need had been demonstrated for housing on the site and there weren’t any alternatives.

