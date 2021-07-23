Permanent TSB to take over Ulster Bank branches in Eyre Square and Athenry

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permanent TSB has announced plans to buy out some of Ulster Bank’s assets, including it’s branches in Eyre Square and Athenry.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by the two parties, which could potentially see Permanent TSB taking on performing non-tracker mortgages and SME loans.

Ulster Bank owners NatWest announced earlier this year it would be withdrawing from the Irish market on a phased basis.

Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley says impacted Ulster Bank customers don’t need to do anything as a result of the development.

