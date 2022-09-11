Permanent solution sought to flooding at Kylemore Bridge

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A permanent solution is being sought for repeat flooding issues at Kylemore Bridge in Connemara.

Galway County Council carried out emergency works recently to remove material that was blocking the flow of water under the structure.

But a meeting at County Hall has heard works are needed that would allow the river to “meander” downstream rather than crash down during flash floods.

It could be a long process, with many environmental concerns to consider – including the important Freshwater Pearl Mussel.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says this is an absolutely vital project.