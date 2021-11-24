Permanent lace sculpture erected in Headford town

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The new, permanent sculpture in St George’s Square in the centre of the town made of metal and lace is being well received

Lace Matrix was designed by internationally renowned artist Róisín de Buitléar in response to a commission from Headford Lace Project (HLP).

The project was funded by Galway 2020, European Capital of Culture and is one of the final projects to be completed in the Small Towns, Big Ideas strand.

The almost forgotten history of lacemaking in Headford came to light during a 2016 exhibition created by artist Selma Makela as part of The Nesting Lark, a pilot project for Small Towns, Big Ideas.

The aim of the commission was to create a permanent piece of public art to celebrate the heritage of bobbin lacemaking unique to the Headford area.

The distinctive heart shape of Lace Matrix is derived from a lace sample made by the modern day lacemaking community, based on the first uncovered lace sample attributed to Headford’s lace history.

Drawing on ideas from vernacular farm ironmongery Róisín worked with local blacksmiths Pat Monaghan and Simon Harte from the Forge Metalworks in Caherlistrane to create the framework.

The heart forms a frame, which, in the future can be filled with a pattern or design in different lace patterns.

Róisín and bobbin lace tutor Jackie Magnin worked together on the matrix of flowers and diamonds, scattered over a honeycomb pattern

