Period of consultation for Ballinasloe flood relief project extended

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The period of consultation for emerging options has been extended for the Ballinasloe flood relief project.

Communities in Ballinasloe can now review the emerging options for flood embankments and walls until Friday 25th March.

Consultation will also be available with the project team in the Shearwater Hotel on Tuesday 15th March from 1pm to 7pm.

The options for review look at the areas close to the River Suck and floodplains considered important for residents especially by Deerpark, Derrymullen, Station Road and Sarsfield Road.

Local Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan says the impact of floods has been devastating in Ballinasloe and this is a major project to protect homes and businesses in the town from future flooding.