Performers being sought as St. Patrick’s Day Parade set to return to city streets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is seeking performers for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is set to make its return for the first time in three years.

The local authority says plans are also currently being developed for a special outdoor village with vintage amusements and family activities that will take place throughout the long weekend.

The parade will once again begin at Galway Cathedral and make its way up University Road, onto the Salmon Weir Bridge and Eglinton Street, Williamsgate Street and past the viewing stand in Eyre Square, before finishing at Prospect Hill and Bóthar na mBan.

The deadline for applications is Monday, February 21st and further details can be found at Galwaycity.ie