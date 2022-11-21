People spent longer on phone to Galway Samaritans last year

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- People across Galway spent longer on the phone with Samaritans on average last year.

The Galway branch of the charity, dedicated to reducing feelings of isolation and disconnection, took on average 2,500 calls per month in 2021.

Every month Galway volunteers spend around 400 hours on the phone, and last year the Galway branch was the third busiest in Ireland.

Galway Samaritans Director, Catherine Emerson, spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the trends they came across last year: