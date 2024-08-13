Galway Bay FM

People of Galway encouraged to discuss palliative care ahead of awarenesss week

People in Galway are being encouraged to discuss palliative care as its national awareness week approaches.

The All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care is hosting the annual campaign from September 8th-14th

The aim is to raise awareness about the benefits of palliative care for those suffering with life-limiting illnesses.

AIIHPC Director Karen Charnley outlines their hopes for this year’s Palliative Care Week:

