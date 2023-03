Galway Bay fm newsroom – People Before Profit Galway has produced a document outling its vision for public transport across the city and county.

It’ll officially launch the strategy at a public event at Aras na nGael at Dominick Street tomorrow afternoon at 2pm. (24/3)

Dublin Mid-West TD Gino Kenny will be in attendance, as will local party candidates for the 2024 General Election.

Party spokesperson Adrian Curran says free public transport is their main focus.