People Before Profit select Joe Loughnane to contest General Election in Galway West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People Before Profit has selected Joe Loughnane to contest the General Election for Galway West.

Joe Loughnane is widely known for his activism in Galway – including as the founder of Galway Anti-Racism Network and the Galway branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The Galway city man plans to implement higher regulation of Air BnBs, find the answers to the health crisis and push toward more public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure.

