People Before Profit Galway to host meeting on energy crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People Before Profit Galway is to host an online public meeting tomorrow (February 24th) to discuss the rising cost of energy.

The meeting entitled ‘Ireland’s Energy Crisis: Unaffordable and Unsecure’ will be addressed by party TD Bríd Smith, along with environmental group activists.

It takes place via Zoom at 7pm tomorrow.

Local party representative Adrian Curran says its research has revealed up to 62% of local authority housing in Galway city is D energy rated or worse.

He argues a way to both reduce bills and lower residential emissions would involve a retrofit of each of these homes…