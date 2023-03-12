People Before Profit Galway say safety must be a priority as it welcomes a further application to the Dublin Road BusConnects.

People Before Profit Galway has welcomed a further application to the Dublin Road BusConnects, with the caveat that pedestrians, wheelchair users, and cyclists are provided for first and foremost.

The BusConnects route would be a continuous 4km corridor of running east of Moneenageisha Junction to Doughiska Road Junction.

Galway City East Representative Denman Rooke commended the provision of more public transport options for Galway but speaking to Galway Bay FM News this morning, said the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users must be a priority.