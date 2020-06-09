People Before Profit Galway calls for removal of Spanish Arch Colombus memorial

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

People Before Profit Galway is calling for the removal of the Christopher Colombus memorial at the Spanish Arch.

PBP Galway argues that the memorial gives no historical context to Colombus’ voyage, or the human rights violations that were carried-out in the Americas under his command – including slavery and the genocide of indigenous people.

Instead the party says a memorial should be installed in the city which acknowledges the role of Galway’s port in the transportation of supplies to slave traders in the American colonies and Africa after Columbus’ visit.

PBP Galway has also called for the removal of the plaque of the Confederate Army Major Richard “Dick” Dowling from the town hall in Tuam.

