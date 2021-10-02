People Before Profit demonstration against data centres planned for Galway city today

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – People Before Profit Galway will hold a demonstration in Galway city later today in support of the party’s Planning and Development Climate Emergency Measures Bill.

The Bill bans the building of additional data centres in response to the climate crisis

PBP Galway representative Adrian Curran is urging Galway’s public representatives, and particularly Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly, to support his party’s Bill

Data centre lobbyists argue that projects such as Apple’s proposed data centre in Athenry bring vital investment to neglected communities.

Mr Curran says in reality, they bring little employment as they need limited maintenance and create few secondary jobs.

The PBP demonstration at 2 this afternoon, at the Spanish Arch, will also demand that the government create thousands of quality green, low-carbon jobs in areas such as bog rewetting, afforestation and home retrofitting