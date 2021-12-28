People aged 30 and over to get their Covid-19 boosters from tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Vaccination Centres and Phararmacies will begin to administer vaccination boosters to people aged 30 and over from tomorrow morning.

In Galway, the Vaccination centre in Ballybrit will be open tomorrow morning from 8.30am and will administer boosters for all over the age of 30 and Healthcare workers until 6.30pm.

The centre will also offer doses 1 and 2 as required from 8.30am to 6.30pm tomorrow evening.

People aged 16 to 29 who received Janssen will be able to get their booster through GPs and pharmacies, with clinics running from the following week in vaccination centres for this group.

From January 10th, booster doses will be made available to all people aged 16 to 29.

Parents are also now able to register their children aged between 5 and 11 on an online portal for covid vaccinations from today.

Children with high-risk conditions, or who live with someone who is more at risk, will be offered an appointment in a vaccine centre from next Monday, January 3rd.

All other five to 11-year-olds will be offered a primary dose of the vaccine from January 8, with the portal to book an appointment opening on December 28.