Penneys secures permission for revamp of city centre flagship store

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Popular low cost fashion retailer Penneys has secured planning retention and permission for a major revamp of the city centre flagship store.

In October, Primark Ltd submitted an application for various changes at its base at Eyre Square Shopping Centre, and said it was planning to spend 20 million euro on the project

The plan seeks to retain the previous amalgamation of unit 225 on the first floor and unit 226 at the second floor of the Eyre Square Shopping Centre.

It also involves an additional mezzanine floor area and the amalgamation of an existing retail unit at first and second floor level with the existing retail unit at ground floor level.

This will see structural alterations to install escalators and lifts and a new mall shopfront at ground floor level.

The proposed development is located adjacent to a segment of the 17th Century Bastion Wall, a protected structure.

Primark says the plan would increase the retail space by 10,000 square feet and bring a number of new jobs to the area.

City planners have attached nine conditions to the grant of retention and permission.

One states an archaeologist is to monitor all ground disturbance required.

Primark says it’s planning to have the revamp completed by Spring next year