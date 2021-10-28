Penneys lodges plan for revamp of Galway city flagship store

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Popular low cost fashion retailer Penneys has plans for a major revamp of the city centre flagship store.

Primark Ltd has submitted an application for various changes at its base at Eyre Square Shopping Centre.

The plan seeks to retain the previous amalgamation of unit 225 on the first floor and unit 226 at the second floor.

It also involves an additional mezzanine floor area and the amalgamation of an existing retail unit at first and second floor level with the existing retail unit at ground floor level.

This would see structural alterations to install escalators and lifts and a new mall shopfront at ground floor level.

The proposed development is located adjacent to a segment of the 17th Century Bastion Wall, a protected structure.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Primark says if the application is successful, it would increase the retail space by 10,000 square feet and bring a number of new jobs to the area.

It adds the firm is excited to bring an even bigger and better Penneys to the heart of Galway city and create a new shopping experience for its customers

City planners are due to issue their decision in early December