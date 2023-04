Galway Bay fm newsroom – Penneys will run a free sewing workshop at its Eyre Square store next month.

The Galway workshop will be hosted by art-textile graduate, Orla Kelly, and will focus on hand-sewing techniques.

The nationwide rollout of the workshops began this month, and aims to inspire customers to repair their own clothes.

Two sessions will be held at Penneys at Eyre Square on May 23rd and places can be booked at billetto.co.uk.