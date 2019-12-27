Pedestrian who died after Christmas Eve collision in Oughterard named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The pedestrian who died two days after she was hit by a car in Oughterard on Christmas Eve has been named as local woman Lucy Goggin.

The 52 year old was hit by a car shortly before nine on Christmas Eve night while walking along a road at Carrowmanagh, close to where she lived.

It’s understood that Lucy Goggin was on her way home from work in a hotel in the village when the tragedy occurred.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway, where she passed away yesterday.

The driver of the car, a woman in her late 40s, was not injured.