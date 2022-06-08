Pedestrian in critical condition following collision in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the city this morning.

At approximately 10am, Gardaí were alerted following a collision involving a truck and a pedestrian at Prospect Hill.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was removed from the scene to UHG, where his condition is understood to be critical.

The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage – including dash-cam – to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.