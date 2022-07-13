Pedestrian bridge installed at Clarin College Athenry

A long-awaited pedestrian bridge has been installed at Clarin College in Athenry.

While the bridge was physically lifted into place this week, further works will be needed before it’ll open for use in August.

The footbridge was originally intended to be built alongside the new school several years ago, but was ultimately excluded from the contracts which led to long-running delays.

Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn was there to see the bridge lowered into place – and says it was an amazing experience